The scene has been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. (file image) Alamy Stock Photo
Witness appeal

Teenage boy on e-bike killed in hit-and-run in Co Clare

The boy, aged in his mid-teens, was found unresponsive by the roadside shortly after 11pm on Friday.
9.09am, 5 Sep 2026
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A TEENAGE BOY has died following a hit-and-run incident in Co Clare. 

Emergency services alerted gardaí shortly after 11pm on Friday after the boy, who was aged in his mid-teens and had been on an e-bike, was found unresponsive by the roadside on the L3050 at Cottage Cross near Cloonlara on the Clare-Limerick border. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second vehicle involved in the incident failed to remain at the scene.

The scene has been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are currently in place.

The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Any road users who were in the Cloonlara area at the time and may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, are asked to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Henry Garda Station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

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