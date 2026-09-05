Meath Camogie collecting cans and bottles at Electric Picnic. Re-turn
deposit return scheme

Over 1m eligible Re-turn bottles and cans collected for charity at Electric Picnic

Re-turn said the collection generated €160,000 for charities and community groups.
8.27am, 5 Sep 2026
4.1k
17

OVER 1.08 MILLION bottles and cans were returned at Electric Picnic in Co Laois last weekend, almost double the 545,000 collected last year. 

More than 80,000 people attended the three-day festival this year. The clean-up operation began in Stradbally Hall on Monday, where photos shared on social media showed abandoned tents, sleeping bags and camp chairs, along with bottles and cans.

Re-turn, the private, not-for-profit company that operates the deposit return scheme, said it expanded its presence across the festival this year. 

Volunteers collected the eligible bottles and cans during the clean-up, while reverse vending machines and 300 orange bins were on-site throughout the festival. 

Re-turn said every eligible can or bottle donated through an orange bin supports its Return for Children initiative, which helps six children’s charities: Barnardos, Barretstown, Childline by ISPCC, Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice and Make-A-Wish Ireland.

Community groups also collected containers to raise money for their own local initiatives, including Meath Camogie, Killeshin GAA, Children’s Books Ireland and Down Syndrome Centre. 

As part of its campaign that saw orange bins placed at concerts and sporting events throughout the summer, Re-turn said it has raised over €335,000 for charities and community organisations.

Some €160,000 of this was raised from the collection at Electric Picnic.

“To see more than one million eligible cans and bottles returned at Electric Picnic is an incredible achievement and a fantastic way to finish what has been an outstanding summer for the Scheme,” Re-turn chief executive Ciaran Foley said.

“Every container returned has helped support children’s charities, community groups and local organisations across Ireland, while ensuring even more valuable materials remain within the circular economy.”

Susan O’Dwyer, CEO of Make-A-Wish Ireland, said they have been “blown away” by the support. 

“To see so many festival, concert and sporting event goers donating their empty bottles over the summer has been fantastic. It’s such a simple thing to do, but when thousands of people get involved, it makes a huge difference.”

Author
View 17 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
17 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    Good Morning
    The 9 at 9 Complaints over lack of EV chargers in new housing estates, everything we know about Budget 2027 and Katie Taylor’s final fight.
    50 mins ago
    311
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie