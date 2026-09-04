Over 800 barrels of Guinness, worth around €135,000, stolen from two trailers in English depot

OVER 800 BARRELS of Guinness, with an estimated value of £115,000 (€134,000), were stolen from two lorries in a depot in England earlier this week.

Detective Sergeant McClatchy, from Cheshire police, remarked: “It is famously said that ‘Guinness is good for you’, but that is only the case when it has been bought and paid for.”

The Guinness was stolen by two men who connected lorries to HGV trailers containing the famous stout, before driving off.

At around 7.45pm on Monday 31 August, a lorry entered an industrial estate in the town of Runcorn, which in Cheshire and is part of the Liverpool City region.

The lorry connected to a HGV trailer containing barrels of Guinness before leaving the site at 7.55pm and driving in the direction of the Mersey Gateway.

Then at 9.12pm, a second lorry arrived at the same site in a different lorry and connected to another trailer containing barrels of Guinness.

The lorry left the site at around 9.30pm.

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It’s estimated that the total value of the items stolen – the Guinness, as well as the trailers – is around £205,000 (€238,000).

The trailers are described as white Tri-Axle Curtain side trailers with GXO company branding on curtains and rear doors.

The trailers also have unique ID numbers on their rear doors in the top left corner. The ID numbers of stolen trucks are DL736 or DL542.

Both HGVs were believed to have been driven by men.

The first man is described as white with a short dark beard and wearing a beanie hat, and police said the second man is “believed to have been wearing a cap”.

Officers are appealing to anyone with any information or dashcam and video footage taken from around the time of the incident to make contact.

Sergeant McClatchy said “we have wasted no time in launching enquiries to identify those responsible for the theft of £115,000 (€134,000) Guinness and the two trailers that housed the barrels”.

McClatchy added: “We will settle for nothing less than the full recovery of all the items stolen.”