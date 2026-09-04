Wet and cloudy weekend in store but highs of up to 22 degrees on Sunday

IT WILL BE a wet and cloudy weekend for most this weekend but highs of up to 22 degrees are expected on Sunday.

It was a wet start for most today, with scattered showers which are most frequent and heaviest in the north and west, though parts of the south and southeast are staying dry.

Cloud will break up later this morning and sunny spells will develop though it will be cooler and fresher than recent days, with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

There will be clear spells and scattered showers at first tonight, becoming isolated overnight.

Tomorrow morning, Saturday, will start mostly dry with sunny spells, isolated showers and patches of mist.

Cloud however will increase through the morning and rain or drizzle will develop in the southwest, which will extend northeastwards to most areas throughout the day.

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There’ll be mist and hill fog too, with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

A cloudy and damp night is in store on Saturday, with scattered rain or drizzle, as well as mist and hill fog.

It will become drier overnight as the rain becomes isolated.

This will make way for a breezy day on Sunday, with gusty southerly winds.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain moving eastwards across the country, with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees.

The rain will then clear from the east early on Sunday night, giving way to mostly dry conditions with clear spells and isolated showers.

Meanwhile, Monday will get off o a dry start with sunny spells, but it will become cloudy, wet and breezy for the afternoon as a spell of rain moves in from the west, with top temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.