GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Ballyhaunis

1. A 12-year-old boy has been killed after a train and a car collided at a level crossing in Co Mayo last night.

E-scooters

2. A Co Antrim family have said they feel “lucky” to have escaped a terrifying fire in their home which they say was caused by an unplugged e-scooter battery pack exploding on their kitchen table.

Derry

3. Four Israeli athletes have been removed from a triathlon in Derry this weekend after “serious concerns” were raised by the race organisers.

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Housing crisis

4. A new report by the Economic and Social Research Institute has found that house prices in Ireland were around 17% higher than they should be as of Q3 last year.

M9 collision fallout

5. Social media giant Meta has agreed to attend an Oireachtas committee meeting to discuss the role of social media videos in the fatal M9 collision involving a car driving the wrong way.

Reform

6. Nigel Farage is set to address his Reform UK party’s conference later today, amid further questions about the UK parliamentary party’s finances.

Falkland Islands

7. Argentinian leader Javier Milei has said that “winds of change” favour his country’s claim to the Falkland Islands, though Britain’s defence minister has said that the territory is British.

Nepal

8. Two hydropower workers have been pulled from a tunnel buried by debris in Nepal more than a week after catastrophic flooding swept through the area.

Weather

9. It’s set to be a mixed weekend of weather, with cloud, sunny spells and outbreaks of rain across the country – but things are looking particularly warm on Sunday, when there’ll be highest temperatures of 22 degrees.