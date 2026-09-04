Former world champion boxer Bernard Dunne photographed in 2019 Leah Farrell
Never too old

'Nearly as bad as a title fight': Bernard Dunne did his Irish Leaving Cert exam this year

Dunne said it was the only subject he failed in his Leaving Cert.
9.11am, 4 Sep 2026
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FORMER WORLD CHAMPION boxer Bernard Dunne got his Leaving Cert result last week after going back to take the Irish exam at the age of 46. 

Speaking to RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland programme this morning about Katie Taylor’s Croke Park fight, Dunne praised the boxer as a trailblazing role model for athletes of the future. 

At the end of the interview, he was congratulated on completing his Irish exam. 

Dunne said it was the only subject he failed in his Leaving Cert. 

“It was nearly as bad as doing the world title fight, to be honest,” he said. 

“I needed to put that right and at the age of 46 I decided, a week before the exam, that I was going to do it.

“Thankfully, we were able to survive a couple of low blows and get through it.”

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