Dumper caught after investigators find social welfare letter in rubbish

A MAN WHO dumped bags of rubbish at a Co Donegal recycling bank was caught after council investigators found a letter addressed to him from the Department of Social Protection.

Arkadiusz Grygiel appeared at Letterkenny District Court charged with a number of offences under the Waste Management Act.

It followed an incident in which a number of bags of rubbish were illegally dumped at bring banks at Carnamuggagh Lower in Letterkenny on 19 June 2025.

Bring banks allow people to recycle small household items such as glass, plastic and food, among other things.

Donegal County Council launched an investigation into the dumping after the bags were found.

Investigators found a number of items, including a letter from the Department of Social Protection to Grygiel with his home address at Whitethorn Park, Letterkenny.

Evidence of the investigation by the council was given to the court by the solicitor acting on behalf of Donegal County Council, Kevin McElhinney of VP McMullin Solicitors.

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The accused was charged with four different offences under the Waste Management Act.

He was charged that on 19 June 2025 he did cause or facilitate the abandonment of waste contrary to Section 32(1)(a) and (6)(a) of the Waste Management Act 1996.

On the same date and location, he was charged that he did cause or facilitate

the dumping of waste contrary to Section 32(1)(a) and (6)(a) of the Waste Management Act.

He was also charged that he did hold, transport or dispose of waste in a manner that was likely to cause environmental pollution contrary to Section 32(1)(b) and (6)(a) of the Waste Management Act.

Finally, he was charged that he did deposit household and other waste materials so as to create litter in a public place or that was visible from a public place contrary to Section 3(1) and (6) of the Litter Pollution Act 1997.

Judge Emile Daly found the facts proven on all four charges.

She convicted and fined Grygiel €200 on count 1(a), €200 on count 2(a), took count 3 into consideration and convicted and fined €250 on count 4.

In addition to the fines, the judge awarded costs in the sum of €1,094.32 to Donegal County Council and allowed the defendant six months to pay.