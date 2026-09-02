Man (61) killed during incident in Co Tyrone in which wife and daughter were also attacked named

A MAN WHO was killed during an incident in Co Tyrone in which his wife and daughter were also seriously attacked has been named by the PSNI.

At around 10.55am on Saturday, police received a report from a member of the public of an ongoing disturbance at a house in the Lisnahull Road area of Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

PSNI officers arrived a short time later and discovered the body of a man aged 61.

He has been named by police as Sidi Djalo.

Officers also discovered his 48-year-old wife, who had sustained non-life threatening injuries, as well as their severely injured eight-year-old daughter.

The young girl had been in a critical condition in hospital, but is now in a stable condition.

The PSNI this week remarked that the “quick-thinking actions” of officers “gave the young girl a fighting chance of survival”.

Advertisement

In a statement this evening, the PSNI has said that the “thoughts of the police service are with Sidi’s family at this difficult time”.

The PSNI said his family has “asked for privacy as they try to come to terms with their loss”.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Djalo, as well as the attempted murder of his wife and daughter.

During a court appearance on Tuesday, the 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, confirmed to the court that he understood the charges against him.

His solicitor told the court that the defendant made admissions in relation to the alleged offences during police interviews over the weekend.

However, he added that it was “regrettable” that prior to this, the defendant “hadn’t underwent any formal psychiatric assessment”.

The solicitor asked that an “immediate psychiatric assessment be carried out on the defendant”.

The judge said he would make an “order for the authorities to conduct a mental health assessment”.

The defendant was remanded in custody and will next appear before Dungannon Youth Court via video-link on 15 September.