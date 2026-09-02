Pets would have to be kept on their owner's lap or on the ground Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Are you happy to share public transport with cats, dogs and other pets?

Pets are set to have greater access to public transport from next year.
10.45am, 2 Sep 2026
8.9k
39

PET OWNERS WILL soon be able to bring their small animals with them on public transport after the National Transport Authority (NTA) announced a proposal to relax its existing rules.

The proposed changes, which are expected to take effect next year, allow small animals that don’t threaten passenger safety to travel on buses, trains and Luas services. Large dogs could also be allowed to travel given they are kept on a lead and muzzled, although they may be refused access to busier services.

The NTA says that pets would have to be kept on their owner’s lap or on the ground in a way that they do not take up seats or obstruct passengers.

The existing policy surrounding guide dogs and assistance dogs will remain unchanged – but they are required to wear a coat, medallion and lead that identifies them as working dogs.

A public consultation held by the NTA earlier this year saw strong support for allowing pets on public transport services “subject to clear and practical safeguards.” For example, it was suggested that the NTA consider introducing designated pet areas on public transport services.

So, we want to hear your thoughts.

Tell us: Are you happy to share public transport with cats, dogs and other pets?


Poll Results:

Yes – I don't mind at all (1141)
No (except for guide and assistance animals) (917)
It depends on the pet (300)
Only if there is a designated pet area (159)
Not sure/no opinion (22)

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