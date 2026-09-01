Dublin is getting a new 'gastropub' directly across the road from famous pint purveyor Grogan's

ONE OF DUBLIN’S busiest nightlife areas is getting a new ‘gastropub’.

The plans for the former Gourmet Burger Kitchen building on the corner of South William Street and Castle Market come from Kivaway Ltd.

It’s the same company behind Dakota, a cocktail bar also located on South William Street, and The Odeon bar and event space on Harcourt Street.

That suggests the new pub may have a fairly different vibe from its neighbour directly across Castle Market, Grogan’s Castle Lounge. There, a pint of plain rather than a margherita is the order of the day, maybe accompanied by a straightforward ham and cheese toastie.

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The bullding previously housed a Gourmet Burger Kitchen. Alamy Alamy

Dublin City Council granted permission for change of use at the location from restaurant to gastropub on 17 August.

Kivaway plans to refurbish the listed building – a two-storey Victorian red brick in one of Dublin’s most characterful architectural conservation areas – both inside and outside.

However, the company’s proposal to remove a floor structure to create a double-height space was rejected by the council on the basis that it would be “seriously injurious” to the building’s historic fabric and conservation.

The council’s conservation officer also recommended that modern automated awnings on the building from its days as a chain burger restaurant be replaced with “more traditional and historically appropriate” hand-cranked awnings.

The council also wants care taken over signage on the building. Designs for lettering and lighting will have to be approved by the conservation officer before being installed. Signage cannot conceal the building’s decorative brick detailing, and aluminium or plastic signage has to be avoided in favour of timber or steel.

The applicant’s planning consultants told the council the new venue will provide “a high-quality food and beverage offering” that will “enhance the cultural character of the area”, bringing more footfall and contributing to city centre vibrancy.