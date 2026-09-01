Viewers in the North could watch season 1 of Traitors Ireland, but new season is geo-blocked

VIEWERS IN THE North were able to enjoy The Traitors Ireland on RTÉ last year but find themselves locked out of it this time round.

The second series of the hit-show launched on Sunday night and continues every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

The first season was a huge success for RTÉ, clocking up more than 800,000 viewers on its most-watched episode.

The only player from Ulster in this year’s second series is Edelle from Co Donegal.

But while those in the North were able to watch along last year, they find themselves geo-blocked this year (they are also blocked from catching up on last year’s series).

In a statement to The Journal, RTÉ said it “understands that viewers may be disappointed that The Traitors Ireland series 2 is not currently available in the North”.

An RTÉ spokesperson said this is “due to territorial rights restrictions” which means that “certain programmes cannot be broadcast by RTÉ in Northern Ireland”.

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The programmes that are blocked in the North due to territorial rights restrictions range from the Olympics and the World Cup to Australian soap opera Home and Away.

“In these cases, such restrictions are prescribed by the rights holders, not RTÉ and are outside RTÉ’s control,” added the spokesperson.

While viewers in the North were able to watch the first series of The Traitors Ireland on RTÉ, all Traitors Ireland content is now blocked on the RTÉ player for those in the North.

Viewers in the North meanwhile can watch the first series of The Traitors Ireland on the BBC iPlayer.

RTÉ brought the show to Ireland last year after the format was created in the Netherlands in 2021 and took off internationally, spreading to more than 30 countries around the world, including the UK, US, Australia, India and Ukraine.

The Journal asked RTÉ why The Traitors Ireland was available to viewers in the North last year, but not this year.

The Journal also questioned whether the second series would be available on the BBC iPlayer in the future, given that the first series is currently available on the BBC platform.

RTÉ said “that’s a question for the right’s holder, All3Media”.

The Journal has approached All3Media for comment.