Here are the 23 players stepping inside Slane Castle for the new series of The Traitors

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THE SECOND SERIES of the hit show The Traitors returned to our screens last night.
The Traitors flag has been raised over Slane Castle once more, with the promise of four weeks of mind games and murder.
The first season was a success for RTÉ, clocking up more than 800,000 viewers on its most-watched episode.
The second season premiered last night and continues every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.
As a new season hits our screens, here are the 23 players who have entered the fray.
Anna (27) is a postal worker from Dublin.
Aoife, aged 28, is a trainee fashion buyer from Dublin.
Carla (27) is an early years educator from Dublin.
Also hailing from Dublin, David (45) is a stay-at-home dad.
Aged 39, Denis is a writer and psychotherapist from Cork.
Diego (40) is a physician associate from Cork.
Also from Cork, DJ (39) is a car salesman.
Donal is a 24-year-old teacher from Leitrim.
The only contestant from Ulster, Edelle (44) is a software operations lead from Donegal.
Emma (42) is a vocal coach from Dublin.
Fionula (61) is an actor and drama teacher from Cork.
Hailing from Sligo, Gráinne (59) is a horse-riding instructor.
Ian (34) is a civil servant from Dublin.
Another Dublin contestant, Janet (35) is a concept designer.
Kayleigh (33) is a teacher from Dublin.
Laura (39) is a regional sales manager from Cork.
From Kildare, 33-year-old Páraic K is an assistant professor.
The similarly sounding Pauric O is a 31-year-old musician from Tipperary.
Pete (43) is a member of the Irish Defence Forces from Cork.
Saoirse (29) is a HR specialist from Galway.
From Westmeath, Sam (28) is an IT support analyst.
From Mayo, Sean A (59) is an emergency management officer.
And rounding out the list is Seán C (33), a call centre trainer from Carlow.
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