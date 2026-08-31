Here are the 23 players stepping inside Slane Castle for the new series of The Traitors

THE SECOND SERIES of the hit show The Traitors returned to our screens last night.

The Traitors flag has been raised over Slane Castle once more, with the promise of four weeks of mind games and murder.

The first season was a success for RTÉ, clocking up more than 800,000 viewers on its most-watched episode.

The second season premiered last night and continues every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

As a new season hits our screens, here are the 23 players who have entered the fray.

Anna

Anna (27) is a postal worker from Dublin.

Anna RTÉ RTÉ

Aoife

Aoife, aged 28, is a trainee fashion buyer from Dublin.

Aoife RTÉ RTÉ

Carla

Carla (27) is an early years educator from Dublin.

Carla RTÉ RTÉ

David

Also hailing from Dublin, David (45) is a stay-at-home dad.

David RTÉ RTÉ

Denis

Aged 39, Denis is a writer and psychotherapist from Cork.

Denis RTÉ RTÉ

Diego

Diego (40) is a physician associate from Cork.

Diego RTÉ RTÉ

DJ

Also from Cork, DJ (39) is a car salesman.

DJ RTÉ RTÉ

Donal

Donal is a 24-year-old teacher from Leitrim.

Donal RTÉ RTÉ

Edelle

The only contestant from Ulster, Edelle (44) is a software operations lead from Donegal.

Edelle RTÉ RTÉ

Emma

Emma (42) is a vocal coach from Dublin.

Emma RTÉ RTÉ

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Fionula

Fionula (61) is an actor and drama teacher from Cork.

Fionula RTÉ RTÉ

Gráinne

Hailing from Sligo, Gráinne (59) is a horse-riding instructor.

Gráinne RTÉ RTÉ

Ian

Ian (34) is a civil servant from Dublin.

Ian RTÉ RTÉ

Janet

Another Dublin contestant, Janet (35) is a concept designer.

Janet RTÉ RTÉ

Kayleigh

Kayleigh (33) is a teacher from Dublin.

Kayleigh RTÉ RTÉ

Laura

Laura (39) is a regional sales manager from Cork.

Laura RTÉ RTÉ

Páraic K

From Kildare, 33-year-old Páraic K is an assistant professor.

Páraic K RTÉ RTÉ

Pauric O

The similarly sounding Pauric O is a 31-year-old musician from Tipperary.

Pauric O RTÉ RTÉ

Pete

Pete (43) is a member of the Irish Defence Forces from Cork.

Pete RTÉ RTÉ

Saoirse

Saoirse (29) is a HR specialist from Galway.

Saoirse RTÉ RTÉ

Sam

From Westmeath, Sam (28) is an IT support analyst.

Sam RTÉ RTÉ

Sean A

From Mayo, Sean A (59) is an emergency management officer.

Sean A RTÉ RTÉ

Seán C

And rounding out the list is Seán C (33), a call centre trainer from Carlow.

Seán C RTÉ RTÉ