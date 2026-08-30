Nationwide Status Yellow rain and thunderstorm warning comes into effect

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LAST UPDATE | 1 min ago
A STATUS YELLOW rain and thunderstorm warning is in place for the whole country.
Met Éireann said there will be widespread heavy showers or longer spells of rain, with thunderstorms bringing some lightning and hail.
The forecaster warned this could lead to localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions, poor visibility and lightning damage.
It could also impact on outdoor events, with the final day of Electric Picnic taking place in Stradbally, Co Laois today.
The warning came into effect at 12pm and will remain in place until 9pm.
Met Éireann issued a weather advisory on Saturday, warning of localised torrential downpours that could bring thunderstorms, lightning and associated gusty winds. This is valid until midnight.
The weather looks set to remain unsettled into next week with showers or more persistent spells of rain forecast for each day.
Showery spells of rain will become widespread throughout this morning, turning heavy at times with possible thunderstorms and localised flooding. Occasional sunny spells will break through as the day goes on, with highs of 16C to 21C.
Tonight will be breezy with scattered showers becoming more isolated through the night and with clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 10C to 14C.
Monday will start off dry for most with sunny spells and some isolated showers, though cloud will increase from the west through the morning with outbreaks of rain and drizzle following in the afternoon.
Parts of the southeast will remain dry for much of the day with occasional sunny spells. It will be slightly cooler too, with highs of 14C to 19C in moderate westerly winds.
There will be a clear start to the day on Tuesday for most people, with sunny spells and scattered showers developing throughout the day. Highest temperatures of 16C to 19C.
Tuesday night will be humid with lows of 13C to 15C. Cloud will spread from the west early on in the night with rain and drizzle, which will be most persistent and occasionally heavy across the northern half of the country.
Wednesday looks set to be breezy with cloud and rain clearing eastwards early, leaving a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. It will be warmer than previous days with highest temperatures of 18C to 22C forecast.
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