GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Beds in sheds

1. One month on from new rules designed to ease the building of cabins in back gardens, figures show they are set to fly up across Dublin.

Plans for 103 backyard homes have been received by local councils across the country since the new rules took effect on 27 July.

Aughinish Alumina

2. The Department of Enterprise has refused to release a document between it and Aughinish Alumina because it claims that doing so could damage the Limerick refinery’s business.

The controversial Russian-owned refinery has faced intense scrutiny because it has been accused of shipping quantities of alumina back to Russia.

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Flooding

3. Nepal has warned of rising flood waters and urged rescue teams to exercise caution, as efforts to retrieve victims from areas devastated by deadly flash flooding entered a fifth day.

The death toll from the disaster has reached 734 in Nepal, where 2,498 also remain missing.

EU

4. Iceland looks set to vote against resuming entry talks with the European Union, with the ‘no’ vote currently in the lead as counting continues in the country’s referendum.

Stormont on the brink?

5. Before UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s visit to Stormont this week, The Journal spoke to ministers, the leader of the opposition and voters in Belfast about whether devolution can be held until next year’s elections.

Tipping point

6. After a summer of drought and heatwaves across Europe, environmental campaigner Pádraic Fogarty writes that Ireland needs to start planning now in order to be prepared for extreme temperatures.

Tyrone

7. A murder investigation is underway in Co Tyrone after a man was found dead and a child was seriously injured.

The grey vote

8. Ahead of Budget 2027, our political editor Christina Finn writes about the remark made by a government TD during this week’s Dáil debate on phased excise hikes that deserves to be heeded amid the unpredictability of what kind of winter we are facing into.

Electric Picnic

9. Valerie Flynn reports from Stradbally, where British hip hop legend Tinie Tempah shared the stage with four talented young Irish artists.