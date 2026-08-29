Alamy.
No wifi

Vodafone broadband outages reported across Ireland

31,498 reports of problems with the internet have been reported so far.
6.23pm, 29 Aug 2026
5.0k

THERE ARE OUTAGES on the Vodafone broadband network today, with reports of the issue being nationwide.

Site Downdetector, where users can report real-time network issues, shows the first report at 3.16pm today. 

Subsequently, 31,498 reports of problems with the internet have been reported.

Users on Reddit complained of outages in numerous counties, including Limerick, Meath, Dublin, Wexford, Galway and Donegal.

In a post on social media, Vodafone confirmed a service interruption.

“We are currently experiencing service interruptions affecting our broadband network. Our teams are working to restore service as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience as we work to resolve the issue.”

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie