Quiz: How much do you know about coffee?

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THIS WEEK A consumer magazine in the UK found the levels of caffeine in drinks from popular high street chains vary “wildly”.
It found that a medium cappuccino from Costa contains 325 milligrams (mg) – almost three-and-a-half times as much as the same drink at Starbucks, at 89mg.
In light of this news we’ve decided to test your knowledge of all things coffee.
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