Turns out not all coffees we buy are equally caffeinated Alamy
Quiz

Quiz: How much do you know about coffee?

A consumer magazine in the UK found the levels of caffeine in drinks at popular chains vary ‘wildly’.
10.01pm, 30 Aug 2026
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THIS WEEK A consumer magazine in the UK found the levels of caffeine in drinks from popular high street chains vary “wildly”.

It found that a medium cappuccino from Costa contains 325 milligrams (mg) – almost three-and-a-half times as much as the same drink at Starbucks, at 89mg.

In light of this news we’ve decided to test your knowledge of all things coffee.

What country is the world's biggest producer of coffee, responsible for about 35% of the global total?
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Colombia
Brazil

Vietnam
Ethiopia
Starbucks is one of the biggest coffee chains in the world. In which US city did it originate?
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New York
Chicago

Seattle
Los Angeles
The six main Friends characters spend a lot of their time drinking coffee in Central Perk. Rachel works in the cafe serving coffee at the start of the show. In which season does she leave the job?
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Season 2
Season 3

Season 4
Season 5
Which one of these countries has the earliest reports of coffee-making?
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Equador
Iran

Mexico
Yemen
One of the most famous scenes in Goodfellas sees some of the main characters discuss their latest heist over coffee and cannolis. Which actor plays Henry Hill in the film?
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Robert De Niro
Joe Peschi

Ray Liotta
Paul Sorvino
Which company produced the first instant coffee?
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Kenco
Illy

Nescafé
Starbucks
True or false: Coffee is actually a fruit
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True
False
Name the album that Sabrina Carptenter's song Espresso is on.
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Short N' Sweet
Man's Best Friend

Emails I can't Send
Please Please Please
If you were to make a coffee with espresso and milk foam in a short cup, what would you be making?
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Latte
Flat White

Americano
Mocha
What classic novel is the following quote from: “I'd rather take coffee than compliments just now.”
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Pride & Prejudice
The Great Gatsby

Murder on the Orient Express
Little Women
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