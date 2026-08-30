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russell street

Man (60s) charged after entering house in Dublin armed with knife

Gardaí said that no one was injured.
8.01pm, 30 Aug 2026
244

A MAN IN his 60s entered a residential property in the early hours of this morning armed with a knife.

Gardaí said they responded to reports that a man had entered a property in the Russell Street area of Dublin 1, shortly after 2am this morning.

The man was subsequently arrested by gardaí.

He was taken to a garda station in the Dublin Region and has since been charged. He is due before the courts on Monday morning.

Gardaí said that no one was injured.

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