Cox's Demense

Suspicious device found in residential area of Dundalk

The scene was declared safe shortly after 4.30pm.
7.43pm, 30 Aug 2026
337

GARDAÍ RESPONDED TO reports of a suspicious device in a residential area of Dundalk shortly before 11am this morning.

A cordon was established in the Cox’s Demense area and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit was alerted.

Following EOD operations, the scene was declared safe shortly after 4.30pm. All affected residents have since returned to their homes.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station at 042 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

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