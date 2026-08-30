Money Diaries An administrative officer on €55K living in Dublin

WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on The Journal that looks at how people in Ireland really handle their finances.

Are you a spender, a saver or a splurger? We’re asking readers to keep a record of how much they earn, what they save if anything, and what they’re spending their money on over the course of one week. If you’re interested, send a mail to money@thejournal.ie. We would love to hear from you.

Each money diary is submitted by readers just like you. When reading and commenting, bear in mind that their situation will not be relatable for everyone, it is simply an account of a week in their shoes, so let’s be kind.

Last time around, we heard from a marketing manager on €90k who is currently on unpaid leave after having a baby. This week, an administrative officer on €55K living in Dublin.

I’m renting in Dublin with one housemate at the moment. We’re searching for another place, but we each pay for one room, so I’m not on the hook for more rent. I’m trying to put money away for a deposit to buy a home, and I want to go on holidays later in the year too, so I’m saving for that.

I had to move house on very short notice a few weeks ago, so I’m trying to get back to budgeting and saving properly after all of those extra expenses. In my spare time, I bake, play video games, listen to audiobooks, go to the cinema and I love a walk.

Occupation: Administrative officer in the civil service

Age: 28

Location: Dublin

Salary: €55,949

Monthly pay (net): €3,358.32

Monthly expenses

Transport: €40

Rent: €850

Household bills: €40 (this is not including Wi-Fi because I’m still waiting for our provider to come out to fix it since I moved in about six weeks ago)

Phone bill: €20

Health insurance: €170

Groceries: €140

Subscriptions: €17 for Netflix (for myself and a friend), €7 for Audible (I pay in pounds for some reason, so the price fluctuates a bit), €8 for Spotify (as part of a family

account)

Takeaways: €200

Savings: €1,000

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Monday

8.45am: I wake up late, so I don’t have time to make breakfast or lunch. Not off to a great start, but I shower and go for the bus. I have a Leap card that I usually put €40 on when it runs out, and this lasts me a few weeks. The stop is right outside, so it’s just matter of waking up on time, which I clearly have no issues with.

9.30am: I make it into the office. My job does allow working from home a few days a week, but as I mentioned above, my internet provider is not providing Internet, so that’s not an option until a technician is sent out. My mobile data is grand for my phone, but it’s not great as a hotspot, unfortunately.

11.00am: I run out to get coffee and a raspberry scone (€3.95). I eat at my desk while I work.

1.00pm: I get a meal deal for lunch and a few bits from Tesco before heading back to the office. (€19.45)

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6.00pm: I finish work. I stay later because I start later and take a longer lunch – I have flexible hours that allow for that. It’s not great to leave work this late, especially if it’s winter because it’s so dark, but I really do prefer the later start. I’m really not a morning person. Press play on my audiobook and start my walk home.

7.30pm: I stop at Tesco to get some more bits. This time, it’s stuff that can’t sit in my bag all day and needs to go in the fridge. (€9.45)

8.00pm: After all that food shopping, I of course decide it’s time for a takeaway. I opt for a Chinese (€14). After I finish eating, I clean the mess in my room I caused this morning and then watch Netflix (on my phone, because I still don’t have Internet). Watch that until it’s time to sleep.

Today’s total: €46.85

Tuesday

8.00am: I manage to get up on time today, so I take my time getting ready and eating breakfast. Before I leave, I email my Internet provider to once again ask when they might be inclined to provide me with Internet.

9.30am: I get to the office and start my day.

12.30pm: I’m meeting a friend for lunch today, so I leave a bit earlier than normal. I get noodles from a place near my office. (€13)

3.00pm: I want a coffee, so I go to my usual (€2.95). Have a look at some places to rent online, but can’t see anything that would beat where I am now.

6.30pm: Finish work and start my walk home. On Tuesdays, I usually walk with a friend who lives near me and is in the office that day.

8.00pm: I get a pizza on my way home for dinner. There’s a deal on Tuesdays and I can’t resist, even though I also had takeaway yesterday and did a food shop (€8). There’s enough leftover for lunch tomorrow too, which makes me feel better about not cooking something.

9.00pm: As soon as I’m home, a friend invites me over to watch a movie. He lives nearby, so I head out again. I get to watch Netflix on TV this time because he has Internet in his house. What a treat.

11.00pm: I go home to sleep.

Today’s total: €23.95

Wednesday

8.45am: Late again. I rush out the door for the bus.

9.45am: A bit later than I like to the office today, but I’ll just shorten my lunch to compensate. I get a coffee and raspberry scone before I head in. (€3.95)

1.30pm: I have yesterday’s leftover pizza for lunch. I heat it up because I’m not a monster who eats cold pizza. Afterwards, I go for a quick walk.

6.00pm: I finish up and start my walk home with my audiobook.

8.00pm: I cook today finally. Just a quick and simple stir-fry. I’m trying to break the habit of takeaways constantly. My last housemate took a lot of my kitchen stuff when I moved out a few weeks ago, so I wasn’t really able to cook for a while until I bought new stuff. Thankfully, I still have my baking equipment (I kept it in my bedroom because I didn’t have a lot of storage space), but as much as I might wish it, brownies aren’t dinner, so not the most useful.

9.00pm: Chat to my mam on the phone then watch Netflix on my phone (again) until I go to sleep.

Today’s total: €3.95

Thursday

8.30am: I wake up late again, quickly get ready and head for the bus.

9.30am: I make it to the office and start the day.

11.15am: Time to go and get a coffee and scone and also a yoghurt this time, then get back to my desk. (€5.95)

1.00pm: I brought my leftover stir-fry for lunch, but I do buy a packet of crisps as well today. (€1.50)

6.00pm: I’m meeting a friend for some drinks, so I finish up and head off to a bar. (€24)

9.30pm: After a few drinks and a catch-up, my friend and I head home. I start my walk home with my audiobook.

10.00pm: Get home. I don’t want to cook, but I can’t keep haemorrhaging money on takeaways. It’s cheese strings for dinner, so. Then off to bed.

Today’s total: €31.45

Related Reads Money Diaries: A marketing manager on €90k currently on unpaid leave after having a baby Money Diaries: A receptionist on €30K living in Dublin and planning to move to Australia Money Diaries: A financial administrator living in the west of the country

Friday

8.00am: I’m awake on time today, so I have a relaxed morning before heading out the door.

9.30am: Get to the office and start the day. Almost at the weekend.

11.30am: I get my usual coffee and scone before heading back to eat at my desk.

(€3.95)

1.00pm: I’m not feeling hungry, so I get a cheese string and go for a walk. I think I’ve developed a taste for them. (€1.50)

3.40pm: I get charged for my subscription to Audible. (€7)

6.00pm: I’m meeting some friends for dinner. I get pizza and a cocktail. (€35)

8.00pm: A very nice dinner is soon followed by going for some drinks. (€30)

1.00am: I stumble home, this time listening to Spotify because I cannot engage with my book at the moment.

Today’s total: €77.45

Saturday

10.30am: I wake up and scroll my phone for a while, feeling thankful that I’m not in work today.

1.00pm: I make a sandwich with eggs and miscellaneous veg before going out for a walk. I would make a toastie if my last housemate hadn’t taken my toastie maker. The plan is to have a calm and restful weekend. I was going on a lot of nights out earlier this year, so the last few weeks I’ve been trying to rest more and not drink so much.

3.00pm: I come back home and clean the house a bit while I listen to my audiobook.

4.00pm: Play video games for a while. I like strategy games, but I’m not very good at them.

7.00pm: I walk to the cinema, and call one of my friends to chat on the way. I bought an annual pass a few months ago, so it doesn’t cost me anything today.

10.15pm: Get home. Spider-Man: Brand New Day was fine, the same as the rest of the superhero movies. I make another stir-fry with what I have left in the fridge.

11.00pm: More video games, until I sleep.

Today’s total: €0.00

Sunday

10.00am: I wake up and grab a shower then have a chill morning scrolling on my phone and texting my friends.

1.00pm: I make a sandwich with eggs and spinach and hope my old housemate enjoys his toasties. I go for a walk and eat in a park nearby.

1.30pm: I put a wash on and search online for a desk to order when I’m finally able to work from home.

4.00pm: I watch Netflix on my phone and reminisce about watching it on the TV back when I had Internet.

7.00pm: I get another Chinese because I’m not bothered with cooking (€14). Chat with some friends before playing some more video games.

11.00pm: I prep my lunch for tomorrow and listen to my audiobook until I sleep.

Today’s total: €14.00

Weekly subtotal: €197.65

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What I learned –