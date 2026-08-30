Video showing 'deeply upsetting' treatment of patient was not filmed at UHL, investigation finds

A “DEEPLY UPSETTING” video that depicts a patient being treated poorly by a healthcare worker was not filmed in University Hospital Limerick, it has emerged.

An investigation was carried out by HSE Mid West after they were made aware of the incident last week. They concluded today that the video was not filmed in any HSE Mid West hospital and did not involve any of their staff.

The video, which has been seen over 200,000 times on social media, shows a healthcare worker abruptly telling a patient “no” after they politely ask if they can have a cup of tea.

The healthcare worker is also heard saying: “You are crazy.”

When the patient asks the healthcare worker what food is on the table, the worker is heard replying: “You can see, so why are you asking?”

The family of Ita Tobin had alleged that the video was taken of Tobin while she was at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) following a suspected heart attack.

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It has subsequently transpired that the video was not recorded at UHL and the video does not show Tobin.

HSE Mid West said that the hospital where the incident actually occurred has confirmed that the footage originated there.

The patient involved has been identified and the family concerned has been informed, the HSE said.

HSE Mid West said that they had made it clear from the outset that the location, date and circumstances of the footage had not been verified and that work was underway to establish the facts.

A spokesperson for HSE Mid West said: “What is shown in the footage is deeply upsetting, concerns about the treatment of vulnerable patients must always be taken seriously and properly investigated.

“Our responsibility was to establish the facts before drawing conclusions about the patient, the healthcare worker or the hospital. That process has now been completed.

“We are particularly concerned about the impact on staff across the Mid West, many of whom were subjected to criticism, abuse and threats in relation to an incident for which they had no involvement or responsibility.

“Scrutiny of healthcare services is legitimate and necessary; abuse and threats are not.”