HSE investigating ‘wholly unacceptable’ treatment of woman with dementia at Limerick hospital

A LIMERICK FAMILY has sought answers from the Health Service Executive (HSE) over the “disgusting” treatment of their late mother, who had dementia, at University Hospital Limerick.

Ita Tobin (83), from Ballynanty, died peacefully surrounded by her family at a nursing home on 23 August last year.

However, shortly after the first anniversary of Ita’s death last Sunday, her family discovered a video circulating on social media on Monday of an interaction between their mother and a healthcare worker at University Hospital Limerick before her death.

Ita, who had been living with dementia, had been taken to the hospital at the time with a suspected heart attack. She had lost her husband Gabriel Hogan to a heart attack 29 years ago.

In the footage, which was shared on social media, the healthcare worker is heard abruptly telling Tobin “no” after she politely asks if she can have a cup of tea.

The healthcare worker is also heard telling Tobin: “You are crazy.”

When Tobin asks the healthcare worker what food is on the table in front of her hospital bed, the worker is heard replying: “You can see, so why are you asking?”

The mobile phone footage was recorded by another patient on the same ward as Tobin.

In a statement this evening, HSE Mid West said it was aware of the video circulating on social media and described the footage as “deeply concerning”.

“The behaviour depicted is wholly unacceptable,” it said.

“It falls far short of the standards of dignity, respect, and compassionate care that all patients are entitled to expect.”

The HSE said work was underway to identify the service involved, as the specific location, date and full circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been verified.

“HSE Mid West is actively working to establish the facts. HSE Mid West takes all concerns regarding patient care and patient safety extremely seriously.”

It said that once the relevant service has been identified, the matter will be reviewed in accordance with the HSE’s patient safety and incident management framework.

“As enquiries are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Tobin’s family said they are “traumatised” by the video and have sought answers from the HSE, the Minister for Health and the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA).

Tobin’s daughter Aisling Hogan said the family now “want answers”.

“As far as I know over 250,000 people have seen this video online,” Hogan said.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone; we are devastated and heartbroken.

“I am numb from it. My mother’s anniversary was only the day before this video surfaced. My niece came across it on TikTok, we don’t know who posted it,” she added.

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“My brain is going wild. If that other [patient] wasn’t in the room recording… I am sick to my stomach that someone could treat another person like that.”

“With dementia you are losing the person twice, because in the long run you have lost them before they die.”

“I am so angry. It’s so maddening, and heartbreaking,” Hogan said.

“It’s disgusting, it’s vile, how can anyone that is supposed to be a healthcare worker treat somebody like that? It is inhumane,” she added.

Minister responds

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill today extended her “sincere condolences” to Tobin’s family on their “loss”.

“I also recognise the distress and hurt that you have described arising from the recent circulation of footage relating to her care,” Carroll MacNeill said.

“I can appreciate how upsetting it must have been to become aware of this material, particularly as it emerged around the anniversary of [her] passing.”

“This must have been an especially difficult experience for you and your family, and I recognise the emotional impact that these circumstances have had,” she added.

The minister said the “responsibility” for delivering care and management of the health service rests with the HSE.

“I understand that HSE Mid West is examining this matter and seeking to establish all of the relevant facts,” she said.

Paying tribute to her mother, Hogan said: “Mam was just an auld dote. Everyone says the same, that she had a heart of gold and that she would do anything for you.”

Tobin was originally from Kileely and lived in Ballynanty before moving in with her daughter Aisling at her home in Caherdavin, and then to a nursing home in her final years.

Hogan said she is satisfied the video footage was recorded in May 2024, and that the healthcare worker was supposed to have been giving “one-to-one” care to her mother at the time.

“My daughter had only went home for a shower that day, because usually we take [mam] in turns; so my daughter was only gone home for a shower — and that is the way my mother was spoken to and treated.”

Hogan said families with loved ones with dementia and other life-debilitating conditions are under too much pressure trying to fill gaps in a healthcare system that is not adequately providing professional care.

She added that the health worker must be “held responsible” for their behaviour towards her mother.

“My son has written to the Minister for Health and my daughter has sent an email to HIQA, so we are waiting for them to reply.”

Out of the 496 patients waiting for a bed on trolleys in corridors and wards in hospitals nationally today, the majority, 84, were waiting for a bed at University Hospital Limerick.

A number of national health reports in respect of UHL have found the hospital overcrowded and understaffed.

A new 96-bed unit was opened and staffed at the hospital, however overcrowding continues there.

A second 96-bed unit is to be constructed on the grounds of UHL and a second hospital is planned on a nearby site.