Police investigating after Irish couple found dead by their children in Spain

POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING after the bodies of an Irish couple were found in a jacuzzi at a house in a Spanish coastal resort on Tuesday.

Their two teenage children discovered the bodies in the hot tub at their rented house in Cullera, Valencia.

The Valencia Civil Guard confirmed the discovery of the bodies in a statement provided to The Journal, saying “the bodies of an Irish couple, aged 45 and 50, were found yesterday in the town of Cullera”.

“They were discovered by their children, aged 14 and 15.

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“Foul play has initially been ruled out.”

A spokesman for the Civil Guard in Valencia said: “Their children discovered the bodies in a jacuzzi and alerted the authorities.

“I’m not in a position to say exactly why but the first officers who reached the scene found evidence pointing to the possibility the couple might not have died of natural causes and therefore a specialist Civil Guard homicide unit in Valencia was mobilised to take charge of the ongoing investigation.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment.

With reporting from Gerard Couzens