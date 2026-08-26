Gasps as Irish actor informs audience of Dolly Parton’s death before 9 To 5 musical

GASPS COULD BE heard as an Irish actor informed the audience of Dolly Parton’s death before a performance of 9 To 5: The Musical in England.

The legendary singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist died at the age of 80 in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday.

Parton starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the 1980 film 9 To 5 and later provided the music and lyrics for the stage adaptation.

Irish actor Karla Tracey plays Parton’s character Doralee in the stage show at the Pavilion Theatre in Worthing, West Sussex.

The musical marks her professional UK debut.

Ahead of last night’s show, Tracey announced Parton’s death to the audience and paid tribute to her.

“Before we begin tonight’s performance 9 To 5, we would like to take a moment to remember the remarkable Dolly Parton, who has sadly passed away today,” said Tracey, to gasps from the audience.

She continued: “9 To 5 was originally written and produced by Dolly, whose extraordinary talent, creativity and spirit are woven into every part of this work.

“Tonight, we will perform the piece as she intended, with great respect and affection for the woman whose vision brought it to life.”

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Tracey added that “our thoughts are with Dolly’s family, friends and all those around the world who loved and admired her”.

“So, as we begin, we dedicate tonight’s performance to Dolly Parton, with our deepest thanks for the music, laughter and joy she gave us.”

In a post after the show, Tracey remarked that it was an “honour to be on this stage tonight in Dolly’s shoes”.

“Rest in peace, our country queen,” she added.

In a social media post, a member of the audience said it was a “shock finding that out just before the show”.

However, she added: “What a wonderful way it was to celebrate her life and some of her work.

“Huge kudos and love to the cast and crew for still absolutely smashing their performances.”

Paul Jepson, the musical’s director, added: “It has been an honour for all of us to work on this show, originally written and produced by Dolly, whose extraordinary talent, creativity and spirit are woven into every part.”

Meanwhile, a musical about Parton’s life, Dolly: A True Original Musical, is due to begin previews on Broadway later this year before opening night in January 2027, on what would have been Parton’s 81st birthday.

The show was the passion project of Parton’s final years.

Last month she said in a statement: “My whole life has been a musical. A grand ole opera really and I can’t wait to present it to you on Broadway. I hope you enjoy watching as much as I’ve enjoyed livin’ it.”

-With additional reporting from Press Association