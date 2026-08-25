'The world is a dimmer place without her': Tributes pour in for Dolly Parton

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump announced the lowering of flags across the US for a week and the Empire State Building lights will turn to a pink sparkle to honour the late Dolly Parton.

Tributes have poured in from across the world after Dolly’s family announced this evening that the singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright and author passed away in Nashville, Tennessee aged 80 today.

Jane Fonda led tributes to her 9 to 5 co-star, describing the country music superstar as “so present, so powerful, so generous and playful that she is woven into all our lives and hearts forever”.

Lily Tomlin, who also starred in the 1980 film, posted a black and white picture of herself and Dolly decades earlier, captioning it simply: “No words.”

Tonight, the Empire State Building tower lights will turn to a pink sparkle at 9:25 to honor the late Dolly Parton.



Dolly was a global cultural icon whose seven-decade career reached generations of fans. Beyond entertainment, Dolly leaves a significant philanthropic legacy… pic.twitter.com/Pu5rtdfe0r — Empire State Building Observation Deck (@EmpireStateBldg) August 25, 2026

The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, country music’s most well-known venue and where Dolly first appeared at age 13, paid tribute to the late singer on Instagram.

“There is no doubt Dolly’s mark on the world, and on us here at the Grand Ole Opry, will be deeply felt for generations to come. She taught us to always lead with kindness, generosity and compassion,” the post said.

“May her legacy live on through her songs, the lives she touched, and the countless artists she inspired. There will never, ever be another one like her. We will always love you, Dolly.”

In Ireland, the X account for the Late Late show shared a video of Dolly’s 2002 performance on the show. “There will never be another quite like her,” the post said.

There will never be another quite like her 🤍



We were lucky enough to have the one and only Dolly Parton visit the The Late Late Show in 2002, treating us to her incredible voice with a performance of Horns and Halos.#LateLateLookBack #rtearchives pic.twitter.com/hZnT0EkGwP — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) August 25, 2026

Singer Carole King said her “heart was breaking”. She wrote: “In addition to her musical talents, she was an exemplary human being.”

Fellow country star Reba McEntire hailed Dolly for “all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth.”

“There will never ever be another you,” she said.

Country star Kacey Musgraves took to X to mourn the passing of a legend of the genre. She said: “The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden.”

Singer Dionne Warwick – who collaborated with Dolly on the 2023 song Peace Like A River – said her heart was “heavy” and she would miss Dolly’s jokes.

Country singer Keith Urban shared: “Heartbroken today. Honestly… I have no words right now.”

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The most successful female country artist of all time.



Rest well, Dolly Parton. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xhjT4k1aAb — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 25, 2026

“Instant sainthood,” rocker Jack White, who covered one of Dolly’s most famous hits Jolene, said on Instagram.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger honoured the singer in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram including a photograph of the pair together.

He said: “What a wonderful songwriter and singer Dolly was. She brought so many people together, we will all miss her so much.”

The Muppets’ official Instagram page also paid tribute to the star. It shared: “She filled the world with light and we are so grateful for every second we got to spend with her onstage and off.”

In 1986, Miss Piggy and Kermit appeared on Dolly’s TV variety show, Dolly, with The Muppets’ official Instagram page also paying tribute.

Actor, singer and Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane wrote on X that “the world is a dimmer place without her.”

“I had the extraordinary experience of working with her on ‘The Orville,’ and it was a joy to discover that she really was exactly the person we all hoped she was,” he wrote on X.

This is truly heartbreaking. Dolly Parton was an extraordinary person and an irreplaceable champion of the working class. We are a better country because of her. pic.twitter.com/c0NsndLPTq — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) August 25, 2026

Tributes from across the political spectrum have also poured in for Dolly.

Trump said the icon’s death is a “true loss for millions of people.”

“Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away,” Trump posted on his Truth Social network. “There has never been anyone like her, and never will.”

Meanwhile, New York’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani, said Dolly’s passing was “truly heartbreaking.”

"Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/ZPf8IzybNe — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2026

“Dolly Parton was an extraordinary person and an irreplaceable champion of the working class. We are a better country because of her,” he said in a post on x.

US Senator Bernie Sanders called her “one of the great entertainers of our era” but also “a lifelong philanthropist and advocate for literacy, education, LGBTQ+ rights, healthcare and disaster relief”.

Democratic Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer wrote simply: “Rest in peace, Dolly Parton – a true legend and force for good. May her memory be a blessing.”

With additional reporting from AFP and PA.