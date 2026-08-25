A stock image of an Irish Defence Forces uniform and flag patch. Alamy Stock Photo
Kilmainham

Defence Forces bomb disposal experts remove 'suspicious device' in Dublin 8

The area was cordoned off and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene.
9.26pm, 25 Aug 2026
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THE DEFENCE FORCES and An Garda Síochána attended an incident involving a “suspicious device” near Kilmainham, Dublin 8 this afternoon. 

Gardaí confirmed they attended the scene following a report of a suspicious device in the St James, Dublin 8 area at around 3pm.

The area was cordoned off and the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended the scene.

The Defence Forces confirmed that bomb disposal experts from the EOD team responded to a request for assistance from An Garda Síochána this afternoon.

A spokesperson said that following an assessment by the EOD team, a device was removed from the scene.

The scene was handed over to the gardaí and the operation has now concluded.

The cordon has now been lifted.

The incident occurred at the same time as a concert in the nearby Irish Museum of Modern Art.

It is understood that access to events in the area has not been impacted by the incident. 

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