The Rowan House Yard Extension project is part of a prison building programme to deliver over 1,500 new spaces by 2031.
Dóchas Centre

Contract for new extension to female wing of Mountjoy Prison signed

It will increase the female prison’s capacity by 52 spaces, or 30%.
9.50pm, 25 Aug 2026
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THE CONTRACT FOR a new extension at the Dóchas Centre, the female wing of Mountjoy Prison, has been signed.

It will increase the female prison’s capacity by 52 spaces, or 30%.

One of a number of measures taken by Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan to address a critical capacity issue in Irish prisons, which are consistently operating above capacity. On Monday, it was announced a contract to provide for a 12-month pilot electronic tagging programme.

The Rowan House Yard Extension project is part of a prison building programme to deliver over 1,500 new spaces by 2031.

The development at the Dóchas Centre involves the construction of a two-storey extension to the existing block and will provide accommodation for 52 women, increasing capacity from 172 to 224.

The extension will provide for 26 individual bedrooms, which includes 13 rooms on both the ground and first floor. All rooms are designed for double occupancy.

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The project will commence construction in September, with practical completion expected in the final quarter of 2027.

O’Callaghan said the signing of the contract is a “significant step forward” for the project.

An additional 26 spaces were delivered earlier this year.

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