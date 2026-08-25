The NTA is planning to spend half a million euro adding solar lights to bus stops

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority (NTA) is planning to install solar-powered lights on bus stop poles in Dublin.

The transport authority has issued a public tender for the project, which will take four years and cost around €480,000.

The funding will come from the bus stop enhancement programme (BSEP), which last year was used to build single chairs at some locations on the southside of the city.

Green Party spokesperson for transport and Dublin city councillor Feljin Jose said that while the move to install solar-powered lights on bus stops is welcome, he believes there needs to be an “accelerated roll-out” of shelters for bus stops.

“The important thing is to try and get as many bus shelters with lights as possible around the country,” he told The Journal.

There are currently over 13,000 bus stops nationwide – around 2,400 bus shelters and 6,000 bus stop poles are under the NTA’s management.

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Many NTA managed bus shelters are already equipped with solar-powered lighting. But hardly any new bus shelters were built in Dublin last year.

According to figures from Green Party Leader Roderic O’Gorman, just three new bus shelters were built in the capital last year. This compares to a figure of 37 in 2024, 30 in 2023 and 23 post-covid in 2022.

Jose said “lighting at bus stops and public lighting in general is very important”, highlighting the role it plays in safety and feeling safe while using public transport.

“But we must not lose sight of the fact that we need more bus shelters,” he added.

“This is good and it will serve a purpose for some very remote and low-use bus stops, but we need a big roll-out of bus shelters.”

The NTA has been contacted for comment.

So, we’re wondering: Would you prefer to see solar lights on bus stops, or more bus shelters?

