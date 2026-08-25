Two boys (14) in court over alleged ramming of garda car with stolen car told to go to school

THREE TEENAGE BOYS have appeared in court in West Cork charged in connection with an incident in which a garda car was allegedly rammed by a stolen car.

Wayne Daly (19) with an address at Farm Lawn, Lehenaghbeg, Cork and two 14-year-old males who can’t be named for legal reasons appeared before a special sitting of Clonakilty District Court this afternoon.

It followed an incident where a BMX X5 was stolen from a residential property in Rochestown in Cork City and driven to west Cork.

Gardaí attempted to stop the vehicle before it rammed the garda patrol car. A stinger device had to be used to bring the car to a halt.

Daly and the two youths were charged with allowing themselves to be carried in a stolen vehicle and knowing it to be stolen at Ballinaboy, Ballinahassig, Co Cork on 25 August. The alleged offence is contrary to Section 112 of the Road Traffic Act, 1961.

Detective Garda Neil Ryan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to Daly. He told the court that Daly made no reply to the charge.

Daly told Judge Brendan O’Reilly that he had been in contact with a solicitor before his court appearance and that she was unable to attend. He said he would be representing himself.

Judge O’Reilly said that the lack of legal representation in court put Daly at a disadvantage.

Gardaí objected to bail in the case, citing the seriousness of the charge.

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Wayne Daly said he wanted to proceed with representing himself in a bail application.

He told the judge, “I can promise that nothing is going to happen again.”

He said he had just obtained a job and wanted to make a go of it having previously hung around with the “wrong people.”

Wayne Daly was remanded in custody with consent to bail under stringent conditions. This includes him having to abide by a curfew and signing on daily at Togher Garda Station. He also was warned to stay out of west Cork.

Daly said he did not have the funds to meet his own bond of €100 nor anyone to provide an independent surety of €1,000

Daly is due before Clonakilty District Court again on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the two 14-year-olds did not have legal representation in court. Their parents were in the body of the court for the hearing. Gardaí did not object to bail for the juveniles.

The judge granted bail to both juveniles under strict conditions, including that they be of good behaviour, reside at their respective family homes, stay out of west Cork, sign on daily at their local garda station, provide gardaí with a phone number, keeping that phone charged and topped up with credit.

The judge specifically ordered that both boys attend school every day for the entire duration of the day.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly told both of the youths, “If you breach that aspect of the bail, you are heading straight to Oberstown.”

Both juveniles will appear in court again on 11 September.