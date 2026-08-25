Dolly Parton pictured performing at Glastonbury in 2014. Alamy Stock Photo
RIP

Country music legend Dolly Parton dies aged 80

The hugely successful country singer will be remembered as one of the most beloved figures in American music.
7.04pm, 25 Aug 2026
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DOLLY PARTON, THE legendary American singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist, has died at the age of 80.

Dolly’s nephew and head of security Bryan Seaver announced her passing in an Instagram post this evening. Seaver said the video announcement is something Dolly asked him to do several years ago.

“Dolly has lived in the light, and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens,” he said.

Last year, the singer said she was experiencing unspecified “health challenges,” and disclosed that she was set to undergo multiple medical procedures.

The Tennessee singer, perhaps best known for the songs Jolene, 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You, had a career spanning over six decades and defined American country music during her award-winning career.

dolly-parton-portrait-of-the-american-singer-songwriter-dolly-rebecca-parton-b-1946-as-a-young-woman-publicity-photo-1977 Dolly Parton pictured in 1977. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In this evening’s Instagram post, Seaver said Dolly opened doors for her family to reach potential “we didn’t even know was possible”.

“Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent,” he said.

“She never saw a door she couldn’t open, and the doors she opened made and changed history.”

Seaver said that before passing, Dolly told him she wants to rest in a “beautiful bed of plush cotton” because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable.

dollyabba / YouTube

Dolly was known for her rigorous work ethic and ambition. She famously said: “I never tried quitting, and I never quit trying”.

Born in 1946 in Sevier County, Tennessee, Parton was the fourth of 12 children raised in a one-room cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains. From these humble beginnings, she rose to become a defining voice of country music and a global icon of generosity, humour and resilience.

After moving to Nashville in 1964, she first gained recognition as a songwriter before joining The Porter Wagoner Show in 1967, where her quick charm and vocal strength made her a household name.

CR's Video Vaults / YouTube

Her decision to part ways with Wagoner was marked by I Will Always Love You, a farewell song she wrote herself that went on to become one of the most enduring love songs in popular music.

Her hits, including Coat of Many Colours, Islands in the Stream and Here You Come Again, defined the crossover sound of the 1970s and 80s, blending country storytelling with pop sensibility.

She went on to star in films such as 9 to 5 and Steel Magnolias, while also building a business empire that included her Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Parton was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, having initially declined the latter before later accepting.

inductee-dolly-parton-performs-during-the-rock-roll-hall-of-fame-induction-ceremony-on-saturday-nov-5-2022-at-the-microsoft-theater-in-los-angeles-ap-photochris-pizzello Dolly Parton performing during her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Over her career, she won multiple Grammy Awards and is credited with composing more than 5,000 songs, selling millions of albums worldwide.

She was also the founder of the Dollywood Foundation and the Imagination Library, which has donated more than 200 million books to children across several countries (including Ireland) since 1995.

Known for her humility and humour, Parton often poked fun at herself, once saying: “I’m not offended by all the dumb blonde jokes because I know I’m not dumb, and I also know I’m not blonde.”

Despite her immense fame, she led a largely private personal life.

She married Carl Dean in 1966, a relationship she described as “steady, quiet, and mine.”

Together, they largely avoided the public spotlight even as her star rose around the world.

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