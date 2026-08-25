Body of woman found in Dublin park

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THE BODY OF a woman was found in a park in the Kimmage area of Dublin this morning.
Gardaí were alerted after the body was discovered shortly before 9am.
The scene has been preserved for forensic examination and the coroner has been notified.
It is understood foul play is not currently suspected.
A garda spokesperson said: “A post-mortem examination will be arranged, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.”
Inquiries are ongoing.
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