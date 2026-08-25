Body of woman found in Dublin park

THE BODY OF a woman was found in a park in the Kimmage area of Dublin this morning.

Gardaí were alerted after the body was discovered shortly before 9am.

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The scene has been preserved for forensic examination and the coroner has been notified.

It is understood foul play is not currently suspected.

A garda spokesperson said: “A post-mortem examination will be arranged, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.”

Inquiries are ongoing.