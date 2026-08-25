The cyclist, a male in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene. Alamy Stock Photo
Kells

Teenage cyclist killed in hit-and-run in Co Meath

The fatal collision involving a van and a bicycle happened at around 8pm in Nugentstown.
11.07pm, 25 Aug 2026
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A TEENAGE CYCLIST has been killed in a hit-and-run in Kells, Co Meath this evening. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision involving a van and a bicycle at around 8pm in Nugentstown.

The van failed to remain at the scene.

The cyclist, a male in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been conveyed to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan, where a postmortem examination will take place in due course. The coroner has been notified.

The road remains closed with local diversions in place.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.”

“Anyone who may have been travelling in the area of Nugentstown, Kells, Co Meath, on Tuesday 25 August 2026 between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and who may have camera footage, including dash cam or mobile phone recordings are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on (046) 928 0820, or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

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