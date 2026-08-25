Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Members of Florence Road. Lead singer and guitarist Lily Aron, bassist Ailbhe Barry, guitarist Emma Brandon, and drummer Hannah Kelly at the Electric Picnic Annual Media Site Preview at Stradbally. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

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INTERNATIONAL

A tornado tore through Pomas in France's Aude region, injuring 39 people and damaging 300 homes as severe weather swept across the area. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#TARIFFS: Canada has struck back at the United States with retaliatory tariffs on about $20bn (€17.15 billion) worth of American goods – including steel, dairy products, appliances and farm equipment.

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#TRUMP: The US Secret Service has said it is aware that Iranian state media has aired a video which appears to threaten the life of Barron Trump, president Donald Trump’s youngest son.

#RIP: Dolly Parton, the legendary American singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist, has died at the age of 80.

PARTING SHOT

The Journal got a look behind the scenes today as stages were being built for Electric Picnic.

This year’s line-up is headed by Lewis Capaldi, Gorillaz and Fontaines D.C., with Zara Larsson, CMAT, Sombr, Amble and dozens more due to perform across the weekend.

There’s also been a few new additions to the festival site in Stradbally, including a two-story pub and a…’barefoot garden’.

Read the full story here.