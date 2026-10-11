Quiz: Can you name these Nobel laureates?

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THIS WEEK, THE latest Nobel laureates were announced.
Prizes in chemistry, physics, literature, peace and medicine were all handed out, with some of the names more familiar than others.
But can you recognise these past winners?
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