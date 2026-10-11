prize winners

Quiz: Can you name these Nobel laureates?

Never forget a face.
10.01pm, 11 Oct 2026
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THIS WEEK, THE latest Nobel laureates were announced. 

Prizes in chemistry, physics, literature, peace and medicine were all handed out, with some of the names more familiar than others.

But can you recognise these past winners? 

Can you name this Peace Prize winner from 2014?
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Aung San Suu Kyi
Malala Yousafzai

Benazir Bhutto
Indira Gandhi
Who is this, the only person to win Nobel Prizes in two different scientific fields?
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Marie Curie
Rosalyn Yalow

Barbara McClintock
Elizabeth Blackburn
Who (left) is this former IRA man, statesman and humanitarian who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1974?
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Neil Blaney
Kevin O'Higgins

Seán MacBride
Frank Aiken
Who is this British winner for Literature, whose published works included The Jungle Book?
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Wilfred Owen
Rudyard Kipling

Robert Graves
Siegfried Sassoon
Who is this American politician who won the Peace Prize jointly with Vietnam's Le Duc Tho in 1973?
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Spiro Agnew
Walter Mondale

Henry Kissinger
Jimmy Carter
Who is this Irishman who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1925?
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William Butler Yeats
George Bernard Shaw

James Joyce
Sean O'Casey
Who is this Danish theoretical physicist who won the Physics prize in 1922 for his study of the structure of atoms?
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Albert Einstein
Otto Stern

Niels Bohr
Nils Gustaf Dalén
Who is this, the only Irish person to win the Nobel Prize in Physics?
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Ernest Walton
James Chadwick

Robert Boyle
John Tyndall
Another American, another peace prize, who is it?
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Ted Kennedy
Dan Quayle

Dick Cheney
Al Gore
Co-recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1976 for Northern Ireland's Community of Peace People, this is?
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Mairead Corrigan Maguire
Margaret Buckley

Hanna Sheehy-Skeffington
Mary MacSwiney
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively brilliant
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Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect!
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Fintastic
Flippin' good!
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What are ewe doing!?
Baaaaaaaaaddddd
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Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
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