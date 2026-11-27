A LORRY DRIVER who was on the phone when he struck a 72-year-old on Main Street in Charleville, Co Cork, causing her death, has been jailed for nine months.

Margaret Lyons of Ardmore, Charleville, and late of Garristown, Co Dublin, died on 15 May 2023.

The mother of five and grandmother of six was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard that Damien Mulvey of Avondale, Knockbarry, Buttevant, Co Cork, was driving at a speed of 11 kilometres per hour when he collided with the pensioner.

Garda Sean Lynam said that CCTV footage harvested from the scene showed he was holding what looked to be a cell phone at the time of the offence.

He had insisted he was on Bluetooth and not physically holding a phone when the collision occurred.

The 44-year-old previously pleaded guilty to a charge which stated that his manner of driving on Main Street, Charleville on the afternoon of 15 May 2023 was careless in that he drove without due care and attention causing the death of the pensioner.

The Lyons family gave victim impact evidence through the deceased’s daughter Alison. She said that it was a source of great pain to the family that the death was preventable.

“Our Mum should still be here. She should still be with her husband, her children and her grandchildren.

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“The actions that caused her death did not just take one life, they have taken a mother from her children, a wife and best friend from her husband, and a grandmother from her grandchildren. Our family has effectively been given a life sentence of grief and loss.

“Whatever sentence is handed down in this court can never compare to the life sentence of grief and loss that we, as a family, have been given.

“The pain we feel is constant, but it is only a fraction of what Seamus, our Dad, now suffers, having lost the woman he shared his life with, his greatest support, and his rock.

“We will carry our Mum, Margaret Lyons, with us always. We will remember her, we will speak her name, and we will hold onto the love she gave us. But we will also carry the pain of losing her so suddenly, so needlessly, and far too soon.”

Judge Helen Boyle cited as an aggravating feature in the case that Mulvey attempted to hide the fact that he was on the phone at the time by deleting evidence of calls. She also said that Mulvey had not optimised his position in the cab to have an optimum view of pedestrians.

The judge accepted that the death had occurred as a result of a “moment of inattention.” However, she said Mulvey had attempted to change the factual position by “deleting phone calls and changing the position of the visor in your cab.”

She jailed him for 12 months, suspending the final three months of the sentence. She took his lack of previous convictions and the fact that he had not come to garda attention since into consideration when sentencing.

Defence Senior Counsel, Jane Hyland, told the court that her client was hugely remorseful for his actions. He also apologised for what had occurred.

However, the judge noted that the Lyons family were unhappy that he had not contacted them to apologise in the aftermath of the death of their mother.

Lyons worked for many years at The Holy Family School, Cootehill, in Charleville. At her funeral mourners donated to the school in lieu of flowers.

She is survived by her husband Seamus, four adult children, her grandchildren, siblings, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by an infant son.