FORMER PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins quipped about the current HSE controversy following the sacking of Anne O’Connor as HSE chief executive.

Higgins made the comments during a poetry reading in Golden Discs in Stephen’s Green shopping centre to mark the release of his latest album Migrants in Time, which he made with musician Myles O’Reilly.

While introducing one of his poems about a resident of a nursing home, Higgins said: “I should say that I was on a health board, I know these are dangerous words to speak.”

The sizeable crowd attending the reading laughed at Higgins’s comments.

Higgins also touched on genocide in Gaza and climate change while introducing some of his other poems.

Michael D Higgins quips about HSE controversy at poetry reading in Dublin city centre. https://t.co/0CGYwg6slI — Sophie Finn (@SophieFinn25) November 26, 2026

Higgins introduced a poem called The Prophets are Weeping, which he said he was inspired to write after being struck by a photo of a small boy pushing a pram loaded with his family’s belongings.

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“I often thought about this youngster who was his hands near the bridle of the ass, and he’s leading it, and I had in my mind what would happen if he had asked his father, ‘Do you think they’ll spare the ass?’” he said.

“This is about the horrific slaughter that is taking place, and it’s such a shame to all those who are staying silent about the absolute genocide against the people of Palestine.”

The former president has consistently spoken out against genocide in Gaza, both as president and when he was not in the post.

He previously asked other European presidents to call for action to end the suffering in Gaza, saying silence on the issue would be a “moral failing”.

Michael D Higgins and Myles O'Reilly (left). Sophie Finn / The Journal Sophie Finn / The Journal / The Journal

Higgins also mentioned the climate change conference COP31 while introducing his poem An Arid Season, which is about the impact of climate change.

COP31 ended in failure this week after talks collapsed, and the EU rejected a climate deal that omits any mention of fossil fuels.

Migrants in Time, which was produced by Claddagh Records and is released on Friday, is the second album Higgins and O’Reilly made together. The pair also released the 2025 album Against All Certainty.

The new album includes 11 poems exploring migration, displacement, civil liberties, resistance, trauma and memory.