A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested following an incident that involved a van driving the wrong way down a footpath in Dublin.

The incident happened in Tallaght, Dublin 24, around 7am this morning.

Gardaí said they responded to reports of “unauthorised taking of a van at a residential location”.

Gardaí said they located the van at approximately 12.40pm, and it failed to stop when directed to do so.

The van mounted a footpath, engaged in wrong-way driving, and drove onto tram tracks, gardaí said.

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The occupant of the van fled the scene on foot.

Shortly after, a man in his 30s was arrested nearby in connection with the investigation.

He is currently detained pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at a garda station in the Dublin area.

Gardaí are asking for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any persons who were in the Bianconi Avenue area of Citywest, Dublin 24, on the afternoon of Thursday 26 November 2026 between midday and 1.30pm, and who may have camera footage (including mobile phone and dash-cam) is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.