THE COMMANDING OFFICER of a convoy has described how he “assumed the worst had happened” with other Irish soldiers in a separated military convoy in Lebanon after hearing “screams and gunshots.”

The inquest into the death of Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon four years ago heard how Captain David Kelly had sought assistance from the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) for colleagues under fire an hour and 10 minutes after he was aware their two vehicles had become separated.

Kelly also acknowledged that he had decided to go to the help of the soldiers in the other vehicle after being informed that it would take 20 minutes for the LAF to reach the location.

Under questioning by counsel for the deceased’s family, Seán Guerin SC, he accepted that the decision taken at 11.52pm was also over 30 minutes after Rooney had been killed.

Rooney’s mother, Natasha McCloskey, became visibly upset during the evidence and left the hearing for a period.

Rooney (24), from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, suffered fatal gunshot wounds in an attack which took place near the Lebanese village of Aaqbiyeh on December 14, 2022 after the convoy became separated.

The deceased, who was attached to the 27th Infantry Battalion at Aiken Barracks in Dundalk, Co Louth, was driving a UN-marked vehicle which was fired on by armed militia linked to Hezbollah while they were trying to escape from a group of locals who had surrounded their jeep in Aaqbiyeh.

The inquest previously heard that the two vehicles were bringing two soldiers who had been granted compassionate leave to Beirut Airport from their base in Camp Shamrock in south Lebanon to catch a flight back to Ireland.

However, the two military jeeps became separated after they had left the UN military outpost known as EP28 which marked the limit of UNIFIL’s area of operations when the second vehicle missed a turn for the highway to Beirut.

In his second day of evidence to the inquest at Dublin District Coroner’s Court, Capt Kelly said his first request for help came after he had been made aware at 11.06pm that the other vehicle was involved in a “DFOM” – a denial of freedom of movement.

He pointed out that by the time he contacted the LAF, he was aware that the Irish Army’s quick response team, who were located over 40 miles away, were not on the road.

Kelly said there were four people in the vicinity – he and three other soldiers – that were “able to do anything.”

Asked why he had decided to go to Aaqbiyeh, he said they could hear “screams and gunshots” at a call at 11.19pm before it was cut off.

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“At that stage I assumed the worst had happened but I wasn’t sure,” he remarked.

The inquest also heard from the then commander of Recce Company based in Camp Shamrock, Brian Connolly, who explained that it became apparent very quickly when he arrived at EP28 that UNIFIL’s Sector Mobile Reserve – a type of rapid response unit – would not go beyond the outpost to assist them.

Connolly, then a commandant in the Defence Forces, told the coroner, Myra Cullinane that he was aware while travelling to EP28 that both vehicles in the convoy were involved in incidents, but he was unaware of the severity of the ambush of the vehicle driven by Pte Rooney.

He said he had been tasked to go to EP28 to await further instructions after which he was told to go to the location of the vehicle containing Capt Kelly which had broken down on the Beirut highway.

Connolly also described how he oversaw the repatriation of Pte Rooney’s remains from Lebanon to Ireland, including how they had to source an alternative casket after the original coffin to be used was found to be too small.

In other evidence, an army communications specialist, Sergeant Paul Gifford, described how he had installed the Live 360 tracking app on all official patrol phones of Irish soldiers based in Lebanon on his own initiative.

Gifford said it provided a backup method to track convoys.

The witness said he was unaware if Irish troops used the app on their own personal phones.

He told Day 7 of the inquest that he remembered checking the app on 14 December 2022 and finding one of the vehicles in the convoy had stopped on the highway to Beirut.

Gifford said he texted Corporal (then Signalman) Richard Shanahan in the vehicle to see if they were OK and that he had replied that he was “under pressure.”

He said he went to the Tactical Operations Centre (TOC) at 11.40pm after he had texted back to the convoy and got no reply.

Sgt Gifford said he learnt then there had been a DFOM (denial of freedom of movement) and he handed a phone with the tracking capability to the TOC director, Capt Aodhán McGuinness.

A large part of the witness’ evidence where he was questioned by legal representatives of Pte Rooney’s family was held in private on grounds they related to sensitive security issues.

The inquest before a jury of six women and four men was adjourned and will resume on Friday.