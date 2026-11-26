BICYCLE AND CAR parts retailer Halfords has suffered a cyberattack, but it has said no customer data has been accessed.

The British company has upwards of 30 stores in Ireland selling bicycles and cycling equipment as well as providing repairs. It also sells car parts and other products associated with car maintenance.

In a report on cyclingnews.com, the retailer said that the incident happened last week.

A spokeswoman for Halfords told The Journal there is no evidence of any impact on Irish customers.

“We recently became aware of a security issue involving a third-party digital service used by Halfords. The issue affected limited product information and some employee usernames.

“We have found no evidence that passwords, payment details or customer information were involved, or that Halfords’ own systems were accessed. No action is required from customers,” she said.

The attack was allegedly carried out by a data theft organisation known as N0n.

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Reports from cybersecurity sites state that N0n has been active since September 2026. It has claimed it has targeted large companies such as JP Morgan Chase, Visa and Mastercard in a series of cyberattacks.

The origin of the Halfords incident appears to have been a breach of a third-party services provider rather than striking the company itself.

There has been a major rise in the numbers of high-profile data breaches and cyber incidents.

This has included attacks on fridges in supermarkets and blood banks. There have also been reports of widespread incidents globally.

Cybersecurity sources have blamed the advent of greater AI hacking tools for the increase. Hackers have been going after service providers to large companies which enable them to strike greater numbers of companies and organisations.

The most recent publicly disclosed incident in Ireland was the targeting of credit unions through an IT services provider.

Details including IBAN numbers, BIC numbers and reference codes were obtained by a “bad actor” in a hack of around 40 out of Ireland’s 160 credit union institutions.

The hacking occurred in October, but credit unions were only informed of the breach by their IT service provider on Tuesday.