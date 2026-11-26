HORSE SPORT IRELAND will enter liquidation, after a last-ditch campaign on Wednesday to get the minister for agriculture on board for a “rescue plan”.

The national governing body for equestrian sports – showjumping, dressage, eventing – went bust earlier this year on foot of various legal bills. In August, it was given the protection of the High Court as an interim examiner was appointed in a bid by its directors to save it.

In a lengthy statement today, agriculture minister Martin Heydon said he is “very disappointed” by the news that Horse Sports Ireland (HSI) will now enter liquidation. It comes on foot of the conclusion of the High Court examinership process.

He said his first thoughts are with the employees of HSI. There were 47 people employed full-time by the HSI as of August.

On Wednesday, workers at the body had written to the minister appealing for intervention, stating that news of the potential loss of their jobs in the run-up to Christmas was “devastating”.

Heydon said the contribution of staff to the organisation and the wider equine sector “deserves real recognition”.

“For 20 years Horse Sport Ireland has played an important role in Irish equestrian sport. In this regard, I fully recognise the important role the company has played in the sport horse sector.

“I was acutely aware that Horse Sport Ireland faced substantial financial challenges.”

He and his officials, working with officials in both the Department of Sport and Sport Ireland, “have been determined to leave no stone unturned in exploring every possible avenue to secure a sustainable future for HSI” throughout the examinership process, he said.

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“My Department has engaged intensively and constructively with the Examiner throughout the entire process. However, my Department yesterday set out for the Examiner a number of remaining concerns with his proposals for a scheme of arrangement, including concerns related to procurement and state aid rules.

“I regret that, despite these extensive efforts, the Examiner has now concluded that he cannot deliver a viable scheme of arrangements that would safeguard the company’s future.”

He paid tribute to HSI’s board of directors and thanked their time and commitment.

“While I very much regret this outcome, my immediate focus must now turn to ensuring that disruption to important services is minimised.

“To this effect my Department has in recent months been developing contingency plans for both National Breeding Services and the delivery of equine passports.”

Heydon has now asked his Department to engage directly with the liquidator, and to work closely with the Department of Sport, Sport Ireland and the wider equine sector to put in place arrangements to minimise disruption to the industry.

“I want to reassure breeders, horse owners, equestrian organisations and all those who depend on these services that I recognise both their importance and that of the sport horse sector and the role it plays, especially in rural areas,” the Fine Gael TD said.

“I will work with all stakeholders to ensure that services continue to be delivered with minimal disruption and that a sustainable long-term solution is implemented for the benefit of the Irish sport horse sector.”

Acting Minister for Sport Peter Burke said he shares in Heydon’s disappointment at the news.

“From a sporting perspective, my Department’s priority has been the continuation of the equestrian sporting services. This priority is shared by Sport Ireland, which highlighted the importance of these services to the examiner,” Burke said.

Sport Ireland have been asked to engage with the equestrian sporting sector and the international federation on those aspects, the minister concluded.