THE WEEKEND IS kicking off – but what should you watch?

We’ve taken a look through what’s on offer and picked out series and movies to check out over the next three days on streaming and the telly.

The Hunting Wives

Malin Akerman as Margo in the Hunting Wives Netflix Netflix

The Hunting Wives – based on the bestselling novel by May Cobb – is back for a second season. The story follows Sophie (Brittany Snow) who has moved with her family from Boston to Texas, where she gets close to socialite Margo (Malin Akerman) and her pals. By the end of season one of this erotic thriller, there was a growing body count and a steamy romance between the two leads. So who knows what’s to come next…

Streaming on Netflix.

The Boy Who Stole Billions?

If you caught our Best of the Box review last week you’ll know that The Altruists on Netflix is a juicy watch that details how crypto entrepreneurs Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison were jailed for fraud. But if you want more of the real facts behind the tale, check this new documentary out, which is all about the background to the story.

Streaming on Prime Video from Monday.

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Other Voices Live 25 A Celebration

Can you believe Other Voices is going for a whopping 25 years? This celebration is broadcast live from Dingle, and is presented by Annie Macmanus, Huw Stephens and MayKay. Expect performances at the iconic St James’ Church from the likes of The Waterboys, Gilla Band and Julia Jacklin, as well as revisiting some of the most memorable moments from the past quarter of a century of the event.

Airing Saturday at 8pm on RTÉ2.

Able

Emma Ward, one of the participants in the documentary series Able RTÉ RTÉ

If you missed the first episode of this new series, you can catch it on the RTÉ Player. It’s presented by Brendan O’Connor and follows six people with disabilities as they navigate the search for meaningful employment. This is an essential look at the barriers faced by people with disabilities – the second episode airs on Wednesday.

Streaming on RTÉ Player.

The Slightest Touch

Emma Fogarty and Colin Farrell HBO Max HBO Max

Doctors told Emma Fogarty that, because she was born with the extremely rare condition Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), she would not live to 40. But she has defied the odds and lived a life on her own terms, as this new documentary outlines. She’s also made friends with Colin Farrell, and we’ll find out about how they completed the Dublin Marathon together, with Colin joining Emma for the final four kilometers, pushing her wheelchair.

Streaming on HBO Max.