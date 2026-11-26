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IT MAY BE 11 months away, but a total of 49,575 hopeful runners applied for a place in next year’s Dublin Marathon.
With just 17,200 general ballot places available – the same as this year’s event – that works out at around three applicants for every available spot. Applicants were informed on Wednesday whether they had secured a place.
Marathon organisers confirmed “record demand” as the number of applications rose by 6% compared with 2026.
With a 42.2 kilometre route, those who have secured their spot will have plenty of time to prepare for the big day on 24 October.
So, we’re asking: Have you ever considered running a marathon?
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