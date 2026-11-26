The Housing Essay is a weekly deep dive from a rotating variety of voices into issues impacting the property crisis in Ireland. Are there potential solutions that may be currently overlooked or traditionally ignored by policymakers?

THE SOCIAL HOUSING system is under threat in Ireland and we all should be worried.

This is why, on Monday night we stood in the rain with 70 other people outside Cork City Hall. We stood in solidarity with everyone living in social housing. Together we called upon councillors to vote against next year’s budget. A budget that aims to extract an additional €11.2m from everyone renting a social home in Cork city.

Unfortunately, our protest failed to stop this rent hike. So, at a time when so many people are already struggling to survive this cost of living crisis, the one financial stability some had, their social rent, is now facing a huge increase. Along with food, energy, transport and pretty much everything else in life.

Rent in council homes is not the same for everyone, it’s based on what a person earns. This differential rate is increasing from 15% to 17% for everyone next year. But the council have also removed rent caps on any other adults living in the home.

This is Ireland’s Bedroom Tax.

But instead of being taxed for having an empty room like social tenants in the UK, here it is equivalent to a financial penalty for actually using family bedrooms. In removing the subsidiary earner cap, the council are taking away the one thing that many parents in social housing can offer their adult children, their childhood bedroom.

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This is further penalising families that have already suffered enough in this housing crisis. So instead of saving for a deposit, many young adults will now have to hand over 17% of their wages just to live in their parents’ home, devastating news for many.

Cork City Council isn’t alone in squeezing more and more from those in most need. They were joined by Wicklow Council on Monday night. Galway, Leitrim,

Dublin City, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown and Fingal led the way in punching down through rent increases last year.

These social rent hikes are just the latest blow in the repeated cycle of structural violence against those who rely on essential public services like health, transport and housing. It’s a deliberate decision that is ideologically driven. And the scary thing is we have no say in it.

We wanted councillors to vote against the whole budget because if they only voted to remove the rent hikes, the non-elected city council executives could have disregarded the vote. In the same way South Dublin County Council did last year when they ignored a budget amendment demanding the removal of similar rent hikes.

If anything, the case for social housing has never been stronger. It was designed as a lifeline for people who can’t afford to buy or rent a home in a dysfunctional private market. We all know how vital it is to have a safe and secure home. It’s critical for our health, wellbeing and quality of life. We also know how severe the housing emergency is.

As is well documented, we believe everyone should have a home, that it’s a human right. So of course, we believe the state should provide quality homes at affordable prices, through new builds and through bringing vacant and derelict properties back into use. So, when we hear the mantra that social housing should pay for itself, we wonder why the same argument isn’t being used for all public services, say education? Why should we fund social housing solely through rents. Perhaps we should supplement them with our surplus corporate taxes or effective vacancy and dereliction taxes?

A quick glance at Cork City Council’s budget last year and it could seem like they spent three times more than they brought in on housing. The council collected €46.1m in rents in 2026 but spent a whopping €147m on housing. It might shock you that the majority of this money might go to private landlords and not on the much-needed maintenance of social homes. Just like the €55m that was spent on the Rental Accommodation Scheme and HAP or the €45m that was spent on homeless services.

Costs that exist because the council have not built enough homes.

So in reality only €21m was spent on maintenance. Of course, there are other administrative costs in allocating council homes and responding to renters, but surely not €25m worth? Why not spend more on maintenance?

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Through our #DerelictIreland work, we’ve witnessed first-hand the poor quality of social housing in Cork and the impact of poor maintenance, the extreme damp, the mould, the rodents in some. Remember that council tenants, unlike homeowners, have no control over their own home. They can’t undertake any repairs themselves, neither to speed things up or to reduce costs. And they can’t retrofit insulation or new heating systems to help them reduce their energy costs.

With 44.1% of council tenants already at risk of poverty last year, it’s highly likely that these rent hikes will push many into a widening poverty cycle. Proving yet again that these housing policies are designed to keep certain groups in poverty. They are definitely not designed to help them get out of it.

These decisions are clearly made by people who have no grasp of what it is like to live in these precarious, challenging conditions.

These decisions make it very difficult, if not impossible, for many to meet their basic needs, never mind progress.

In today’s world we believe social housing is more vital than ever for communities to thrive and for society to flourish. So, it’s vital we fight for it. With the alarm bells ringing louder and louder as each year goes by, we live with Dóchas that we are not witnessing the impending death of social housing in Ireland.

Jude Sherry and Dr Frank O’Connor are founders of anois.org, ffud.art and #DerelictIreland. They are part of a series of writers, academics and economists penning a weekly essay delving into the housing crisis and potential solutions.