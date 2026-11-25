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LAST UPDATE | 48 mins ago
SACKED HSE CHIEF executive Anne O’Connor has confirmed she is taking legal action over her ousting from the health service’s top job.
In a statement on Wednesday morning, O’Connor said she has “instructed solicitors to bring a Court application on my behalf to challenge my unlawful termination and to protect my good name and reputation”.
O’Connor also disputed the HSE board’s contention that she was in a disciplinary process, arguing that they “were never mentioned to me during my employment”.
“The statement from the HSE yesterday wrongly gives the impression that I was aware that I was in an employment process,” she said.
“On the contrary, the HSE disciplinary or probation policy were never mentioned to me during my employment.
“I had two routine objectives meetings in June and October 2026. Until yesterday, I was not aware that in September the Board had entered an ‘escalated process’ to evaluate my performance or that the Minister, Taoiseach and Tánaiste had been told about this.
“Until a Teams call with the Chair of the Board of the HSE at 7.30am on Saturday morning, I did not know I was at risk of losing of my job.
“During that call I was told that I could resign or that my employment would be terminated at 11am.”
On Tuesday the board issued a statement which outlined that a set of performance objectives were agreed with O’Connor following her appointment in March 2026.
It stated that progress against these objectives was monitored throughout the year through regular board and committee oversight, performance reporting and formal reviews in June and October 2026.
The board said it unanimously concluded on 19 November that the removal of the chief executive was necessary for the effective and efficient performance by the Health Service Executive of its functions, and it decided to remove her from office.
The statement was sent to media as health minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill was taking questions from TDs at the Select Committee on Health.
Reacting to Anne O’Connor’s statement during the committee, which was read out by the committee’s chair Pádraig Rice, the health minister said she could not comment.
“I respect what she is saying, and I respect obviously her right to initiate proceedings if that’s what she is going to do, and that’s a process obviously I fully respect,” Carroll MacNeill told the committee.
“What she is describing there is her interaction with the board, as I have said very clearly that is a process that is for the board to manage, and very improper for me to be involved in or to be aware of the details of her conversations with the board.”
She said she doesn’t have knowledge of what O’Connor said in relation to the specifics of the process.
“The process that is managed by the board, and it is separate to me, and it is governed by their own legal processes, their own legal advice. But I can’t comment on the detail of that,” she said.
Rice described the statement as “extraordinary”, saying, “It is an explosive statement from Anne Connor that I think really changes things”.
“It does kind of seem extraordinary” he continued. “You know, they’re hiring a CEO and not a magician, you know, to do all of that, and it was clear that they hadn’t set out the criteria that would need to be met in order for her to keep her job.”
The Labour Party’s Marie Sherlock continued the line of questioning, telling the minister she found it strange that Carroll MacNeill could say she had full confidence in the board on foot of a “threadbare statement”.
“Now today we’re hearing that Anne O’Connor didn’t even know that she was in a process until she was fired at 7:30am. on Saturday morning, and you’re not able to offer an opinion on that?” Sherlock said.
Carroll MacNeill said she was aware that there was a process ongoing in the HSE and they had legal adviser to aupport and supervise the process. She was informed of the outcome of that, and she said it would not have been appropriate for her to have the detail of the process.
Sherlock asked if the minister still has confidence in the board, now that she has “been made aware that the chief executive of the HSE was effectively subjected to some sort of communist Russia process of not even knowing that she was in a firing process and only finds out when she’s actually fired”.
The minister said she respects that the board has gone through a process that she has not been privy to.
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