RED LINE LUAS services are running at a “reduced frequency” due to a power supply issue.

On Tuesday morning, it was announced that red line services would operate at a reduced frequency due to the issue, and this is still the case this morning.

Commuters have been reminded that they can use a Leap Card on all TFI services and that Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of this disruption.

A Luas spokesperson apologised for any inconvenience caused.

All green line services are operating normally.

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Meanwhile, further red line disruptions will be felt this weekend.

Luas engineering works taking place on the Red Line this weekend will see Luas Stops between Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Trams will run between The Point/Connolly and Red Cow only.

Replacement buses will run close to every 15 minutes in the affected area, with some restrictions due to limited bus set-down areas.

Green Line services will not be affected by these works and red Line services will run as normal on Monday 30 November.

Further information on the weekend disruptions can be found here.