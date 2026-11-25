GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Thomas Markle Sr

1. Meghan Markle’s father was formally charged by a grand jury in Los Angeles with two counts of possessing child sex abuse images, court documents show.

Femicide watch

2. Close to 70% of women murdered in Ireland over the past three decades were killed in their own homes, according to Women’s Aid’s latest femicide watch report.

Colombia

3. Colombian security forces have stormed a supermarket in the Caribbean city of Cartagena in a bid to end a day-long hostage siege.

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Public transport

4. From Thursday, it will no longer be possible for Leap card users to register for auto top-up.

PSNI

5. A PSNI officer who sent sexualised messages to a vulnerable woman has been sacked following an investigation by the Police Ombudsman.

Áras

6. President Catherine Connolly said she has put away a quarter of her €370,000 salary after tax for use in “different projects”.

Luas

7. Red line Luas services are running at a “reduced frequency” due to a power supply issue.

Maura Higgins

8. Despite perfect scores across her three dances, Longford’s Maura Higgins missed out on the Dancing with the Stars US title.

Dublin Marathon

9. Close to 50,000 people applied for the 2027 Irish Life Dublin Marathon general ballot, with results due across Wednesday.