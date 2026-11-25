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LAST UPDATE | 44 mins ago
SEVEN TEENAGERS HAVE been arrested in connection with a serious collision on the M50 in August which involved a car travelling in the wrong direction.
Three have since been charged and are due to appear before the Children’s Court this afternoon, while the other four remain detained at this time.
On 9 August, a serious two-vehicle collision occurred at around 5.30am on the M50 southbound at Junction 12, Firhouse, Dublin 24.
Gardaí and emergency services had been alerted to a vehicle travelling northbound on the southbound carriageway of the M50.
The vehicle drove down the up ramp at Junction 12 when it collided head-on with a car.
A total of eight occupants – all male juveniles –were in the vehicle which was travelling in the wrong direction and were taken to hospital.
The male driver of the second car, aged in his 20s, was also injured and at the time, his injuries were described as serious.
This morning, investigating gardaí in Tallaght arrested seven juveniles for alleged offences contrary to the road traffic act – three have since been charged.
A spokesperson said gardaí continue to liaise with the male driver of the second vehicle, who has been made aware of developments in this investigation.
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