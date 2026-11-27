WRITER AND PRESENTER Amelia Dimoldenberg has ended her popular Chicken Shop Date series after a 12-year run.

The distinctive interview format saw Dimoldenberg sit opposite stars from music, film and sport, treating each encounter as an awkward, flirtatious date in a chicken shop.

Over the years, Dimoldenberg has ‘dated’ A-listers including Cher, Andrew Garfield, Paul McCartney, Sabrina Carpenter and Ireland’s own Paul Mescal.

In the final episode, released on YouTube today, Dimoldenberg welcomed renowned relationship therapist Esther Perel for her last-ever Chicken Shop Date.

The final series was also brought together as a feature-length film for a one-night-only cinema screening on 24 November, in partnership with YouTube’s Ciné-Club.

The 80-minute production featured all six episodes, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and additional material charting Dimoldenberg’s decision to end the show.

The screenings took place across the UK, Ireland and Paris, with Dublin’s Vue Liffey Valley among the participating cinemas.

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The final interview takes a more personal turn, with Dimoldenberg opening up to Perel about feeling she has outgrown the show and finding it increasingly difficult to continue.

Perel encourages her to imagine she is speaking directly to Chicken Shop Date and saying goodbye, prompting an emotional reflection from Dimoldenberg on what the series has meant to her.

In September, Dimoldenberg announced that the popular interview series would not continue, noting that “all good dates must come to an end”.

Dimoldenberg began Chicken Shop Date as a column when she was just 17.

It was then launched as a series on YouTube in 2017, amassing over three million subscribers.

This week, Dimoldenberg appeared on US talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she described the series ending as “bittersweet”.

She quoted Elmo from Sesame Street as one of her most memorable dates throughout the series.

Dimoldenberg is now set to produce and star in an upcoming romantic comedy for Amazon MGM Studios.

Currently in development, the project will tell the story of a pop culture journalist whose life is upended after falling for a celebrity interview subject.