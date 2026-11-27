THERE’S BEEN A 22% increase in self-harming episodes among prisoners in Irish jails, a new Irish Prison Service report finds.

A total of 248 episodes of self-harm involving 154 people were recorded nationally in 2025 – a 22% increase in the number of self-harm episodes compared to 2024.

Men made up over 87% of prisoners who self-harmed last year, while women accounted for over 12%.

Incidents of self-harm were recorded among people aged between 19 and 82 years.

Among both sentenced male prisoners, the highest rates of self-harm were in the 18-29 years age group. Meanwhile, the highest rate among sentenced women was within the 30-39 years group.

There was an average of 5,418 people in custody in 2025, a year when the overall prison population grew by 9.7%.

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Director general of the Irish Prison Service Caron McCaffrey said the data reinforces that self-harm is “closely linked to issues such as mental ill-health, addiction, trauma and the stresses associated with imprisonment”.

“The Irish Prison Service continues to prioritise suicide and self-harm prevention through a multidisciplinary approach, including enhanced mental-health supports, psychology and psychiatric services, staff training, and the operation of the Samaritans Listener Scheme in partnership with voluntary organisations,” she said.

“We also recognise that data alone is not enough. The findings inform ongoing service improvements, including earlier identification of risk, improved information-sharing and strengthening trauma-informed and recovery-focused responses across the prison estate.”

“Our commitment is clear: to provide safe, humane custody and to continue working with our statutory and voluntary partners to reduce the incidences of self-harm and to support the wellbeing and dignity of everyone in our care.”

There have been some updates to the suicide/mental health helplines so going to pin them here:

If you have been affected by any of the issues mentioned in this article, you can reach out for support through the following helplines. These organisations also put people in touch with long-term supports:

• Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.

• Text About It – text HELLO to 50808 (mental health issues).

• Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety).

• Pieta House 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444 – (suicide, self-harm).

• Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19).

• Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s).