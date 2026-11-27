THE NUMBER OF people in emergency accommodation in October reached 18,185, a new record.

Of these, 12,256 were adults and 5,929 were children. It’s an increase of 120 people on September’s figures.

Just over 50% of those in emergency accommodation are Irish citizens, while just shy of 60% are male. The largest age cohort of those in emergency accommodation are those aged 25 to 44, which 6,345 people are.

Homelessness levels first passed 17,000 at the start of 2026 and surpassed 18,000 in September.

The Department of Housing did not publish its monthly data in October due to the public sector pay dispute, and released its figures for September earlier this month.

The Dublin Simon Community called for sustained and coordinated action on homelessness on the release of the figures.

The charity noted that the figures come as Ireland faces into the coldest months of the year, “when the realities of homelessness become particularly acute”.

“For people sleeping rough, winter means longer nights exposed to cold and wet conditions. For thousands of adults and children in emergency accommodation, it means facing another Christmas without the security and privacy of a permanent home.”

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Its chief executive Catherine Kenny said while emergency accommodation is an essential safety net, it cannot be anyone’s permanent home.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin hit out at the government for its failure to prevent the worsening homeless numbers.

“Two weeks ago the government announced an additional €20 million in funding for homeless prevention for 2027,” he said. “This paltry sum of money is to be split across three different government departments. The Department of Housing is to get just €11 million of this.”

He said this confirms that the government has “given up on tackling homelessness”.

“It is not a priority for Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael or the government supporting Independents. They are refusing to deliver the volume of social and affordable homes to tackle the crisis.”

Rory Hearne of the Social Democrats linked the increase in figures to rising numbers of evictions.

“The scale of evictions is truly shocking and is the fundamental driver of homelessness in this country.

“The shameful figures published today don’t even include the hidden homeless – those who are sleeping rough, couch-surfing, or living in crowded conditions with friends or relatives,” he said.

The Dublin North-West TD said there is also a “major issue” with the number of people being refused requests for emergency accommodation by local authorities, including women and children experiencing domestic violence.