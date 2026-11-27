A MAN IS to appear in court this morning charged in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery outside a premises in Crumlin on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardaí said that on Wednesday, a man wielding a suspected firearm approached the driver of the van in Dublin 12 at around 12.55pm.

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A sum of cash was reported as having been taken. The man then fled the scene on an e-bike.

Later that day, after a follow-up search, a man in his 50s was arrested by gardaí. He is to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at around 10.30am today.

No injuries were reported during the incident. Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have footage, to come forward to investigating gardaí.

“Any person who was travelling in the Crumlin, Dublin 12 area on Wednesday 25th November 2026, between 12:30pm and 1.30pm, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said.